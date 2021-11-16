Dr. Robert ‘Bob’ Carl Manz, 50
Dr. Robert “Bob” Carl Manz, 50, died peacefully on November 9, 2021, at his parent’s home in Eau Claire after an extended battle with cancer.
Bob, affectionately known as “Bobber,” was born on January 27, 1971 in Edina, MN to Carl and Diane (Johnson) Manz and raised in Eau Claire. He graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1989, and received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in English from St. Olaf College in 1993. He went on to earn his medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin in 1997, where he also completed his orthopedic residency and fellowship.
Bob was a gifted surgeon best known for his compassionate care of his patients. In 2015, he started his own private practice, M-Ortho, in Cedarburg, with his longtime friend and fellow orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Kristen Maskala. Bob took great pride in his practice to the benefit of his patients and community. He cared deeply for his colleagues, nurturing lifelong friendships. Friendships in recent years which took him to Greece, Cabo, Montana, Charleston, and Hawaii.
Bob had an endless capacity for love. He loved his family, his friends, and his dog Madi. As the youngest child, Bob adored his older siblings but had a penchant for mischief. In his youth his innate cleverness and sense of humor was at times a treacherous combination for his siblings. As an adult Bob developed special bonds with both Barb and Jim. He loved watching WI sports with his mom and dad, especially the Brewers. More than anything, he just enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and beloved dog, Madi.
Bob shared his distinct perspective on life through various creative endeavors. He rarely traveled without a camera. In college, he wrote and illustrated a children’s book titled “Little Worlds” - of much acclaim from his family, but not yet the world. We wish he could have edited these paragraphs as Bob was truly gifted in his writing. His affection for music was also pervasive throughout his life.
His love for swimming began in the backyard pool and grew into a lifelong passion. He started competitive swimming at the age of five and continued through college where he excelled as a backstroker. Bob was able to share this passion with his nieces and nephews, attending every swim meet he could and being one of their biggest fans.
Bob was an incredible uncle, actively participating in his nieces’ and nephews’ lives. He took this role in life very seriously, providing an education in classic movies and music, and passing on the art of staying up late. He was the “cool” adult who took time to go to concerts and events with his nieces and nephews. Bob treated them as equals, listening and valuing their perspectives.
Bob had so many friends in his life; there were no strangers. He found humor in any situation and never resisted the temptation to crack a joke, just as long as it made someone smile. He touched countless lives. Everyone has a Bob story and we would love to hear them all. Many were there to care for him at the end of his life, and we thank you all for the support you provided to Bob and to our family.
Bob was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Kurt Friesth. He is survived by his parents; his siblings Barb Friesth and Jim Manz (Sharon); his nephews Wesley and Trevor Manz; and his nieces Sarah Manz, Emma and Kristen Friesth.
Celebration of Life Service will take place at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E. Lexington Blvd., Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Pastor Patrick Patterson officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at the church on Monday, December 27, 2021 from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire. Per the church’s request, masks will be required to be worn by all who attend the visitation and service.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701; or a charity of choice.
