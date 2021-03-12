Dr. Robert George Yahr
August 2, 1928 - March 2, 2021
Dr. Robert George Yahr, 92, longtime Orthodontist and visionary founder of Rotary Gardens, passed away at home on March 2, 2021, leaving Janesville with a legacy of smiles and beauty. Born August 2, 1928, he was the son of Raymond F. and Marie (Pfeiffer) Yahr of West Bend. Bob graduated from West Bend High School in the Class of 1946. He attended Texas Western Ñ El Paso, TX, then graduated with honors from Lawrence College in Appleton, where one of his fondest memories was playing the role of Laertes in the College Theater’s production of “Hamlet.”
Bob went on to dental school at Northwestern University in Chicago, where he met his wife of nearly 54 years, Nancy Just. Nancy, who was studying to be a dental hygienist, asked Bob to borrow his impression tray and that was it. As the saying goes, she had him at hello. They married September 6, 1953. After graduating from dental school, Bob served for two years following the Korean War, and was based in Yokohama, Japan as a first lieutenant with the U.S. Army Dental Corps. On completion of his two-year tour of duty, he went back to Northwestern University Dental School and earned his degree in orthodontics. In 1956, Bob and Nancy moved to Janesville to begin his 32-year orthodontic practice.
Bob served as president of the Rock County Dental Society and president of the Wisconsin Orthodontic Society. He was a member of the Janesville Chamber of Commerce Board, was on the City of Janesville Beautification Committee, and the Janesville Country Club board of directors. Bob was included in the 1976 Bicentennial Edition of Wisconsin Men of Achievement, named Janesville Good Citizen in 1988, awarded Keys to Janesville for organizing Janesville’s Clean Up Day, and awarded Forward Janesville’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010 for his dedication to developing Rotary Botanical Gardens.
While heaven gained another angel, he will be truly missed here on earth. His accomplishments are many; some of the greatest being the thousands of people that he helped through his orthodontic practice. He increased self-esteem, corrected TMJ problems and brought smiles to last a lifetime. After retirement in 1988, he continued on that same path by bringing smiles to the thousands who have walked through Rotary Botanical GardensÉa truly amazing and magical wonder. His visionary and determined spirit transformed a dumping ground into an absolutely beautiful 20-acre garden, one that is “good enough to show the world.”
Not only was Bob a dreamer and visionary, he was an outdoor enthusiast who lived life to the fullest. Bob and Nancy loved traveling and brought many ideas back for the Gardens. They loved to ski, golf, bike, play tennis and bridge. Both were fortunate to be able to winter in Arizona after retirement, but they always considered Janesville their home. Through these various activities and the time they spent in Scottsdale, they felt blessed to have formed so many amazing friendships which they cherished to the end.
Bob looked forward to rejoining Nance, who passed June 27, 2007. He is survived by his four children: Susan (Steven), Lynn, Bruce (Kelly) and Kristin (Jeff); seven grandchildren Molly (Michael), Erik (Penny), Aubrey (Ben), Christopher, Charlie, Gretchen and Peter; as well as seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Yahr and Nancy Just. He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Nancy; his parents, Raymond and Marie Yahr; brothers Kenneth and Carl Yahr; and brother-in-law Dr. Harold Just. Due to COVID, only a private service will be held. To celebrate his life, the family encourages taking a stroll through the gardens to enjoy the beauty of Bob’s vision. If desired, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rotary Botanical Gardens, Agrace Hospice or a charity of your choice.
Dad, you are loved and missed. But now you’re back with Mom.