Dr. Robert M. Heiden, DDS, 79
“Dr. Bob” Heiden passed away November 15, 2020, at the age of 79.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity Freistadt Lutheran Church, 10729 W. Freistadt Road, Mequon, on Saturday, June 12 at 12 p.m. (noon). Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church appreciated. Please see the funeral home website for complete obituary. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com, or call Mueller Funeral Home at 262-377-0380 for more information.