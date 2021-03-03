Wildwood, FL
Drusilla Ivah Richtsmeier
Feb. 15, 1925 - Feb. 20, 2021
Drusilla Ivah Richtsmeier (Griffith) passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021, in Wildwood, Florida, at the age of 96. Dru was born in Ackley Iowa, February 15, 1925 to Charles and Sophie Griffith (Maifeld). She graduated from Ackley High School in 1943, then moved to Cedar Falls, Iowa and worked as a telephone operator through the end of World War II.
On February 21, 1946, she married Harold L. Richtsmeier, who had returned from the Pacific Theatre. Their union created three children Robert, Sharon, and DeAnna. Dru worked as a housewife on numerous farms in the Ackley, Geneva area. During the 1970s Dru trained to be an aide at Ellsworth Hospital, Iowa Falls, Iowa. She was immensely proud of her work there and made many lasting friendships. When Harold and Dru retired to Ackley in the 1980s she worked on the ambulance crew. When Dru and Harold were not working or raising children, you would have found them on the Janesville and Surf Ball room dance floors enjoying their favorite music and dancing the night away. Harold passed away in 1995 and the following year Dru made the decision to move to West Bend to be near family.
She led a busy retirement with her devotion to numerous hobbies including quilting and volunteer work. One of her favorite pastimes was watching her grandson’s sporting events. She became such a favorite face that many of the fans knew her by name.
Throughout her whole life, God remained a constant for her. She was an active member of St. Peter’s UCC in Geneva, Iowa, and 5th Ave. United Methodist Church in West Bend. She lived many years at Cedar Community, both at The Ridge and Cedar Bay West. In her final years, she lived in an assisted living facility in Florida.
Dru was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her son, Robert, and his wife, Charleen (Kreimeyer) of Ackley, Iowa; daughter Sharon, and husband, Gary Allen, of The Villages, Fla.; sister Irma Weatherwax of Vinton, Iowa, and her brother-in-law Ralph and his wife, Betty Richtsmeier, from Babbitt, Minnesota. At her time of passing Dru had four grandchildren, Jay Allen, Renee Evans, Dawn Jones and Aaron Jo’Nes; 14 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; daughter DeAnna and her husband, Alfred Flook; and grandchildren Bobby Jo Garza and Travis Richtsmeier.
The family is having a celebration of life in Florida Feb. 25 and sometime next summer she will be laid to rest at St. Peter’s in Geneva next to her husband Harold.