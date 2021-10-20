JUNEAU
DuWayne R. Margelofsky
March 24, 1946 — Oct. 17, 2021
DuWayne R. Margelofsky, age 75, of Juneau passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 17, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Wayne was born in Oconomowoc on March 24, 1946, the son of Robert and Gladys (nee Cramlet) Margelofsky. Wayne grew up on a farm near Hustisford. Later he occasionally tended bar at his parents’ tavern, Mockingbird Hill, where he met the love of his life. On July 24, 1971, he was united in marriage to Sandra Folyer of Juneau at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Neosho. He worked on construction mainly in northern Wisconsin for Michels Pipeline of Brownsville and later for Town & Country Construction of Mayville, where he was commonly known as Margo. Later he worked for the Dodge County Highway Department where he plowed snow in the winter and mowed roadsides in the summer until retirement in 2007. In his younger years, he enjoyed deer hunting by Wisconsin Rapids with his cousins Paul and Wesley Van Marter and great friend John Fogarty. If the walls of that cabin could only tell stories.
Family was everything to Wayne and he loved the time he spent with them. He enjoyed going to the casinos, especially going to Las Vegas with family and friends. He also enjoyed the many cruises to the Caribbean, including trips to Alaska and Hawaii.
Wayne would tell you he loved doing his yard work and took great pride in how it looked. Many commented his lawn was like a plush carpet. In 2007 Wayne and Sandy decided to build their retirement home and move south, that being the south side of Highway 26. Wayne has been a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Juneau for many years.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sandra, of Juneau; his daughters Shelby (Tim) Loomis and Sheila Margelofsky of Juneau; his grandchildren, Brandon Loomis (Sabrina), Katie Loomis (Dan Moynihan) and Samantha Loomis; and one great-grandchild, Levi Loomis, all of Juneau. He is also survived by his brothers Robert (Nancy) Margelofsky, David (Sandy) Margelofsky; brothers-in-law Charles Knueppel and John (Melody) Folyer; and father-in-law, Glen (Linda) Folyer. He is further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marlene Knueppel; brother, William (Bill) Margelofsky; sister-in-law JoAnn Margelofsky; mother-in-law, Evelyn Folyer; brother-in-law Dale Folyer, and a grandson.
Special thanks to Rainbow Hospice staff Jody G, Jessica, Samantha and Dr. McGorey for their help and support the last couple of weeks.
Visitation is Saturday, October 23, 2021, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 400 S. Main St., Juneau, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. The Rev. David Brandt will officiate. Interment Juneau City Cemetery. Luncheon at church will follow the graveside service.
Memorials, if desired, may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church of Juneau or Rainbow Hospice of Johnson Creek.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Juneau is serving the family.