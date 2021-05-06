WEST BEND
Edith Martha Degner
June 24, 1924 - May 5, 2021
Edith Martha Degner, age 96 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on May 5, 2021, at Cedar Bay West in West Bend.
Edith was born on June 24, 1924, in West Bend to Erwin and Mathilda Degner (Hoppe).
Edith graduated from West Bend High School. She worked at Picks, later known as Parker Hannifin in West Bend. Edith traveled to many places around the United States and even visited Cuba with her girlfriends. Some of her hobbies were knitting, needlepoint, and crafting calendars.
Those Edith leaves behind to cherish her memory include nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Edith was preceded in death by her three siblings, Walter (Mabel) Degner, Bernice (Elroy) Remmel, and Harold (Kathryn) Degner; and dear friends, Naomi Bowman, Juneva Schmidt, and Doris Vorpahl.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 10, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home (1315 W Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095).
The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will be at Newark Cemetery in Barton on Tuesday, May 11, at 10:00 a.m.
Memorials to St. John’s Ev. Lutheran School (899 S. Sixth St., West Bend, WI 53095).
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Cedar Bay West and Cedar Hospice for their care and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Edith’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in the care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.