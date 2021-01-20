WEST BEND
Edmond J. ‘Ed’ Roney
Nov. 27, 1941 - Jan. 16, 2021
Edmond J. “Ed” Roney, 79, of West Bend, formerly of Green Bay, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Kathy Hospice in the Town of Polk.
Ed was born on November 27, 1941, in New York, New York, the son of the late Roy and Irene (nee Benis) Roney. Ed enlisted in the U.S. Navy immediately following high school. Following his service to his country, Ed went on to earn his master’s degree in Education and was a graduate from Northern Michigan University. On March 29, 1969, Ed was united in marriage to Jane Grailer in Green Bay. He taught for over 30 years in the Green Bay Public School system. After his retirement, Ed and Jane moved to West Bend to be closer to family. He loved nothing more than spending time with his two grandchildren, Tyler and Megan. Ed was an avid Bucks and Packers fan.
Those Ed leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Jane; two children, Eric John Roney and Bradford George (Jill) Roney; two grandchildren, Tyler Gary Roney and Megan Jane Roney; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by two sisters, Christine (Rubin) Dangerfield and Doty (Randy) Perrine.
VISITATION: Ed’s family will greet relatives and friends at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., in West Bend, on Monday, January 25, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Ed’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.