Edna Alita Dobberpuhl (nee Gisler), 90
Edna Alita Dobberpuhl (nee Gisler) died and went to heaven on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. Other loved ones already in heaven rejoiced upon her arrival.
In lieu of flowers, please send any memorials to the Von Hippel Lindau Alliance.
Edna was born to Ernst and Martha Gisler on January 6, 1931. She was one of four daughters born to Ernst and Martha. One sister died shortly after birth and is buried in Glendale. Her other two sisters are Viola, who is her older sister, and her younger sister, Anita, who is her twin, born shortly after Edna.
Edna grew up on a farm in Milwaukee which sold their harvest to support the family. Edna was bright, the valedictorian of her grade school and she went on to graduate from Custer High School. After high school she met Ardell Dobberpuhl who was an electrician and they were married and had 5 children: June, Nancy, Robert, Susan and Sandy. Mom raised children and also worked as a nurse’s aide at Lasata Care Center in Cedarburg. In 1971 Ardell died from health concerns related to Von Hippel Lindau disease and Edna decided to move her family to Mosinee. Edna secured employment at a nursing home in Schofield. Besides working full time, she somehow managed to have a gigantic garden (no greener a thumb to be had), she canned and froze vegetables and fruit from her garden and the many fruit trees on the property. She also taught herself how to make maple syrup and each spring with the help of her children sap would be collected and boiled down for hours to make jars of syrup.
Edna loved the earth and respected it. Recycling not being available in Mosinee, Edna saved aluminum and other metals and loaded them in the car to take to Cedarburg so they could be recycled. The extra work did not dissuade her from doing what she felt was the right thing to do.
After about seven years in Mosinee, Edna decided it was time to move back to Cedarburg to be closer to family since she was getting older. Edna’s oldest two children already were off at college so she returned to Cedarburg with her other three children.
Besides the tragic loss of her husband and being left to raise five children on her own, Edna suffered other tragedies. Her son Robert was diagnosed with Von Hippel Lindau disease in his mid-teens and after many surgeries he died at thirty years old. Her oldest daughter June, died at fifty five years old due to the same disease and her daughter Susan continues to struggle with this genetic illness.
In spite of all of the tragedy and hardship, Edna never gave up. When asked if she ever got depressed, she responded that she was too busy to be depressed. Activity was Edna’s coping method which served her well allowing her almost 91 years on this earth. Edna taught her children to be honest and to do the right thing. She always wanted her children to have a better life than she did and encouraged all of them to go to college to help them to do that. She was a faithful Lutheran and continued to go to Trinity Lutheran Church until due to age-related infirmities it was difficult to get there, at which time the pastor visited her at Lasata Assisted Living and then Lasata Care Center.
Edna is survived by her daughters Nancy Dobberpuhl, Susan Dobberpuhl and fiancŽ Roger Thein, Sandra Dobberpuhl Weiler and son-in-law Michael Weiler; her granddaughter Samantha Hughes, and great-granddaughters Ashaya Playtek and Keshawna Sipp. She is also survived by her sisters Viola Prinsen (nee Gisler) and Anita Larson (nee Gisler) and brother-in-law Donald Larson.
Edna was preceded in death by her parents, Ernst and Martha Gisler; her husband, Ardell Dobberpuhl; her daughter June Dobberpuhl; her son Robert Dobberpuhl; and her granddaughter Emily Kotecki; also her brother-in-law Edward Prinsen and her sister Baby Gisler.
