Edna H. Schuster
Sept. 28, 1922 - Dec. 24, 2021
Edna H. Schuster, 99, of West Bend and formerly of Mountain, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021 at Kathy Hospice in West Bend.
Edna was born the daughter of Henry and Martha (Dirks) Neitzel on September 28, 1922, in Theresa. She was married to Allan G. Schuster on August 7, 1945, in Theresa. She retired from Amity Leather in West Bend. Edna was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in West Bend. She was an avid quilter and enjoyed playing sheepshead.
Edna is survived by her children: David (Ceil Sharon) Schuster, Kristine Becker, Richard (Betty) Schuster, Elaine (Tom) Walters, and Dwaine (Nancy) Schuster; her siblings: Ester Wasmund, Anita Schaumberg, Evelyn (Fred) Behrend, Vernice Weigand, Doris (Jim) Enderle, and Ewald (Vivian) Neitzel; 13 grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Allan; and grandchildren: Kelly, Brian, Korey, and Jason.
A visitation will be held at Good Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church in West Bend on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Pastors Robert Hein and Matt Mueller will co-officiate. The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.goodshepherdwels.org.
Inurnment will take place at St. Petri Cemetery in the township of Theresa.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.