Edna Rowe Mitchell, 91
Edna’s life
Edna Rowe Mitchell was born Edna Mae Rowe on April 6, 1928 in Milwaukee, the middle of three daughters, June and Rosemary.
She graduated from Cedarburg High School in 1948, and moved to California, where she lived near L.A. until she moved back to co-own Playville Nursery School in Mequon in 1953.
Edna married Knox Marquand Mitchell in 1956 and they lived in Thiensville, moving to Mequon to raise their three children.
In addition to being a dedicated mother at home with her children, her great interest in, and love of, nature led to extensive volunteer work with the Girl Scouts, leading many nature hikes in the woods with Brownie troops and various school groups, as well as volunteer work at Riveredge Nature Center in Saukville. She was also active with the PTA in Thiensville-Mequon schools and helped institute the string instrumental program in the elementary grades. Edna also spent summers running the tennis and swimming programs at what was then Ville du Parc Country Club.
Many family trips were made up north to Eagle River to visit her parents in the beautiful Northwoods.
After her three children were grown, Edna taught water aerobics at the YMCA in Brown Deer, which led to a move to Florida in 1987 to work as activities director in a retirement community in Seminole. She was not leaving Florida, so Marq sold his business and the family home in Mequon to join her in the Sunshine State.
Edna retired from that job in 1992 and lived in the Sarasota/Bradenton area, continuing to teach water aerobics, greatly appreciating and enjoying the weather, wildlife, beaches and natural landscapes.
Edna, 92, passed away peacefully on Feb. 16, 2021 surrounded by family in Bradenton, Florida. Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Edna is survived by her husband of 65 years, Knox (Marq); daughters Beth (Linnea) and Christina (Joe); grandsons (Jalen, Emery) and son, Mike (Diane).
She will be truly missed.