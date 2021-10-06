Edward ‘Ed’ D. Wieting Sr.
Feb. 17, 1952 - Oct. 2, 2021
Edward “Ed” D. Wieting Sr. passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the age of 69 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. Ed is survived by his wife Janet of 36 years. Loving dad of LeAnn Peters, E.J. (Suzanne Skorbier) Wieting, Carla Konrath and Rebecca (Patrick Mcgonigal) Wieting. Proud grandpa of Matthew, Michael, Dylan, Issaiah, Elijah, Raine, Malachi, Jamie, Alana, Tyler, Kyle, Brooklyn, Kegan, Patrick Jr. and the late Christopher. Adoring great-grandpa of Noah and Asealiah. Dear brother of Robert (Donna), Jerome (Kathy), Julie (Paul) Pfister and the late John (Ruth) and Donna Schwedler. Brother-in-law of the late Jeff (Chris) Konrath.
Ed was born in Milwaukee on February 17, 1952 to the late Donald and Katie Wieting. After high school graduation he then went on to pursue a career in welding where he exceeded in his craft. Away from work Ed really enjoyed fishing, hunting, being up north and most of all being with his family and extended family.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Julie, Paul, Tom, David and Kelly for the fishing and hunting trips and all of the special family gatherings we were a part of.
To Julie, for the phone calls, visits and lunches you and Ed did together as he fought the cancer while waiting for a liver.
Thank you to Froedtert Hospital doctors and nurses who cared for Ed. This was a 5 year battle and Ed was close to receiving the gift of his liver transplant but unfortunately covid took his life.
A visitation for Ed will take place on Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 2 pm until 4 pm at Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford. Funeral service at 4 pm. Private interment.
Memorials to family appreciated.
Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family and can be reached at 262-673-9500.