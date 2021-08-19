HARTFORD
Edward ‘Eddie’ Grudzinski
Jan. 30, 1940 - Aug. 16, 2021
Edward “Eddie” Grudzinski of Hartford passed away with his family at his side at home on Monday, August 16, 2021 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Carolyn for 61 years. Loving dad of Steven (Jodi Dean), Kristin (Dan Sr.) Chronister and the late Charles “Chuck”. Proud grandpa of Brandon, Melanie (Anthony), Dan Jr., Dustin and Kendra. Great-grandpa of 4 and great-great-grandpa 3. Father-in-law of Kathy Grudzinski.
Eddie was born in Milwaukee on January 30, 1940 to the late Edward and Dorothy. After high school Eddie married his sweetheart, Carolyn, and began working as a mechanic for D & L of Menomonee Falls for 35 years before semi-retirement. In his time away from work he enjoyed cars, especially muscle cars and could often be found being involved with anything relating to stock car racing at Hales Corners, Slinger and Beaver Dam speedways with his brother Joe. A member of the Slinger snowmobile and sportsman club he was proud to have taught hunter education for the state of Wisconsin with his best bud and hunting partner Porky Bergmann, whom he rode many miles with on their Harley Classics.
A memorial visitation will take place at Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford, on Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 4 pm until time of memorial service at 6 pm. with Pastor Jeffrey Drake of Trinity Lutheran officiating. Private interment. Memorials in Eddie’s memory may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or charity of donor’s choice.
