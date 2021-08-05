HARTFORD
Edward L. Walsh
Jan. 30, 1923 - Aug. 3, 2021
Edward L. Walsh, age 98, of Hartford, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
Ed was born on January 30, 1923, to Leo and Catherine. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He was united in marriage to Lois L. Walsh on September 20, 1947, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Menomonee Falls. Ed retired from Wisconsin Bell and went on to sell real estate. He enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden and canning. Ed enjoyed cooking and was known for his amazing cornbread. He also enjoyed spending time on the golf course. Ed was a voracious reader and especially history books. He will be missed.
Ed was the beloved husband of the late Lois who preceded in death in 2013; cherished father of Patrick (Ann), Christine (Al) Oldenburg, Margaret (Rick) Yoakam, Julie (Rob) Habicht, and Timothy (Suzan); and proud grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by dear nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial for Ed will be Friday, August 6, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Kilian Catholic Church, 264 W. State Street, Hartford, with Rev. Britto Suresh officiating, with Visitation at the church from 9:30 AM until time of Mass.
Interment at St. Kilian Cemetery in Hartford.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to St. Kilian Catholic Church are appreciated by the family.
The Shimon Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.