Edwin J. Ogden III, 93
Edwin J Ogden III, beloved father and friend to countless others, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2021, at the age of 93.
Ed was cherished by all his neighbors, who said he was “the rock” of the neighborhood, and always had a pleasant word for everyone. He had a charismatic, humorous, and outgoing personality that charmed everyone. Ed was also generous to charities and family, and would always help someone in need.
In addition to his charity giving, Ed was a tireless volunteer on several citizen advisory committees for the village of Thiensville.
Ed served in the Navy before attending Purdue University where he met his wife, Jeanne, and graduated with an engineering degree. He was very active and a longtime member with the Purdue Alumni Club - Milwaukee chapter for well over 35 years.
Ed worked in paper sales for the majority of his career working at Kimberly-Clark (WI and NJ), Monadnock Paper Co. (NH), and HM Bouer/ Midland Paper Co. (WI). He retired from Midland Paper Co. in 1998 as vice president of sales and for many years after, visited his friends and colleagues there and often brought them gifts and treats.
Ed is survived by his two sons, Edwin IV and William; his daughter, Susan; and his sister, Nancy. His express wishes were for no memorial service, but to be remembered fondly by friends and family. Ed will be interred at the Memory Garden at Crossroads Presbyterian Church in Mequon. He will rest beside his wife of 57 years, Jeanne Ogden, who passed in 2009.
May God bless and keep you, Dad. You were loved by all and will be deeply missed by everyone you touched.