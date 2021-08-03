Eileen Frances Stan Siegel, 78
Eileen Frances Stan Siegel was called home to heaven to be with Jesus on July 28, 2021, at the age of 78 in Castle Rock, Colorado. She was born on June 1, 1943, in East Chicago, Indiana, the daughter of Mildred (Swain) and Steve Stan.
She was Baptized into the Christian faith at First Baptist Church in Clinton, Mississippi, in 1955. She was Confirmed into the Lutheran Church on January 24, 1965, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Highland, Indiana.
On August 28, 1965, Eileen was married to Graham Roger Siegel at Redeemer Lutheran Church. The Lord blessed their marriage with a son, Jeffrey Graham Siegel and a daughter, Deborah Lynn Siegel Guth.
Following her marriage, Eileen and her husband lived in Clayton (Missouri),
Chattanooga (Tennessee), Cedarburg (Wisconsin) and, recently, Castle Rock (Colorado). Wherever she lived, Eileen got involved in church music programs, particularly with handbells and organ playing. She was the primary organist at mission congregations that she helped start in Chattanooga, Tennessee and Jackson, Wisconsin. Eileen was also a piano teacher and took special joy in having her students play their hymns at church. But her passion was to spread the Gospel, especially to those disadvantaged and needing to hear that Jesus loved them.
She is survived by her two children, Jeffrey (Christine) Siegel and Deborah
(Allan) Guth, five grandchildren, Alek, Laurel and Owen Siegel of Spencer and Hayden and Gavin Guth of Castle Rock, Colorado. She is also survived by three sisters, Florence (Larry) Wier of Salt Lake City, Utah, twin sister Elaine Krol of Bryan, Texas, and Pennie (Tom) Parsons of Mesa, Arizona. Eileen dearly loved all her family, but her grandchildren held special places in her heart.
Eileen was caring, fun loving, and a delightful person to be with, especially because of her great sense of humor. She enjoyed scrapbooking and making personalized greeting cards for family and friends. As a volunteer at a variety of hospitals, she ministered to patients through her greeting cards, crafts and just being with them.
We give thanks to God our Father through our Lord Jesus Christ for making
Eileen a part of our lives.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Epiphany Lutheran Church at 550
E. Wolfensberger Road, Castle Rock, CO 80109. Or, memorials can be given
on-line at: www.epiphanylc.org using the “Give” box in the upper right
corner.