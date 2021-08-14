SLINGER
Eileen M. Lehman
Feb. 21. 1940 — Aug. 12, 2021
Eileen M. Lehman (nee Schemenauer) age 81 of Slinger, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Serenity Villa.
Eileen was born February 21, 1940 in the Township of Addison, Washington County to Lucille R. (nee Peters) and Clarence M. Schemenauer Sr. She was united in marriage to Norvin E.nLehman on August 20, 1960.
Eileen was a devoted member of St. John United Church of Christ in Slinger for many years, where she enjoyed serving within the women’s fellowship among various volunteer organizations including 4-H and the Women of the Moose.
She was a lifelong resident of Slinger and very active in the community. Eileen will be remembered fondly of her strength. Eileen is survived by her children, Lori, Steven (Jennifer), and Michele Lehman; grandchildren, Frank Chalfant, Kevin, Christian, Dominic, and Carly Leiske, and Shane and McKenzie Lehman; great-granddaughters, Evelina and A’Zaria; siblings-in-law, Ralph Wiedmeyer, Barbara Schemenauer, Merrilee Lehman, John “Jay” (Vicki) Lehman and Della Lehmann. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; parents-inlaw, Edward and Melinda Lehman; brothers, Clarence Jr. (Karen) and Joseph Schemenauer; sister, Dianne Wiedmeyer; and siblings-inlaw, Edward and Darrell Lehman, Darlene Carlson, Kay Kirchoff and Lila Poremba.
Memorial Service for Eileen will be held Friday, August 27, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Slinger Community Church (520 W. Washington Street, Slinger, WI 53085, formerly St. John UCC). Family will greet relatives and friends at the church from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Eileen’s name are appreciated to Slinger Community Church (520 W. Washington Street, Slinger, WI, 53086) The Lehman Family extend their sincere gratitude to the nursing staff at Serenity Villa and Horizon Hospice for the wonderful care and comfort they provided Eileen.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family.
Condolences and tributes may be shared online at: www.shimonfuneralhome.com