WEST BEND
Eileen Ramthun
Oct. 19, 1956 — Oct. 20, 2021
Eileen Ramthun (Hansen), age 65 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on October 20, 2021.
Eileen was born on October 19, 1956 in Kewaskum to Edward and Florence Hansen (Schultz). She was united in marriage to Harold Ramthun on November 22, 1975 at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Church in West Bend.
Eileen graduated from Kewaskum High School. She worked for B.C. Ziegler for 34 years, in addition to helping on the family farm. Eileen loved gardening, tending her flowers, attending craft shows, and being with all of her nieces and nephews.
Those Eileen leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband, Harold; sister, Kathryn (Tim) Danielson; brother, Gary (Brenda) Hansen; brothers-in-law, Eugene Weiskopf and Kenneth (Carol) Ramthun; and sisters-in-law, Catherine Ramthun and Rosie (Rich) Reindl. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Eileen was preceded in death by her sister, Karen Weiskopf.
VISITATION: The family will greet relatives and friends on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home (215 Forest Avenue – Kewasum, WI 53040) from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Peace United Church of Christ (343 First Street – Kewaskum, WI 53040) from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 11:00 am at Peace United Church of Christ - Kewaskum. Interment will be at Peace United Church of Christ Cemetery following the service.
