PORT WASHINGTON
Eleanor ‘Ellie’ Prom
On Tuesday, February 2, 2021, Eleanor “Ellie” Prom was received into God’s everlasting arms through Jesus Christ her Lord and Savior.
Born to Catherine and John Kleckner, she attended Holy Cross Catholic School and Druecker’s Public School. She graduated from Cedar Grove High School in June 1969. On October 22, 1955, she was united in marriage with Richard “Dick” Prom. He preceded her in death in 1971. Following his death, Ellie wanted a better life for her children and attended college, graduating from Cardinal Stritch University in May of 1979.
Ellie touched the lives of many people in her life with her Grief Ministry work from 1972 to 2004. She often took care of others’ needs before her own, always wanting to make right the wrongs and rooting for the underdog. Her cheerfulness will never be forgotten. As a client once said to her, “If someone leaves this office without laughing, it certainly isn’t your fault.” Ellie deeply loved her family, clients and friends. She made sure her life was special while she was here.
In 1974 Ellie started her own business of Prom-EL Tax & Accounting Service in Belgium, Whitefish Bay, and Port Washington. She attended Wisconsin School of Real Estate and received her Real Estate Broker’s license in December of that year. For additional support to cover college expenses, she taught Real Estate Law from January 1977 to June 1979.
Ellie believed God gave her a purpose in life and she lived that purpose to follow Jesus’ guidance in this world. Her spirit will remain in the hearts of those who loved her. Ellie’s gracious kindness, wonderful sense of humor and constant smile touched her clients, friends, and family.
Ellie’s pride and joy were her children and their children. She often joked, “I am worth a million dollars, only they each eat, sleep, walk and talk.” She cheered her kids on in everything they did, whether it be sports, business and even adventure. Her goal was to keep her children well grounded, learn the value of family and be a contribution to society. Ellie accomplished all that and more. Her love of birds, gardens (both herbal & floral) and God’s natural beauty was appreciated daily. She never let a day go by that she didn’t learn something new. Ellie always felt very blessed and happy. She was and always will be authentically Eleanor.
Ellie always said: “The happiest of people don’t necessarily have the best of everything; they just make the most of everything they have!” That is what she lived.
Eleanor is survived by seven children: Kay Nothem of West Bend, Mark (Rhonda) Prom of La Crosse, Sid (Katie) Prom of Cedarburg, Jill (Scott) Nothem of West Bend, Lynn (Don) Wilterdink of Hingham, John (Debbie) Prom of Princeton, TX, and Craig Prom of Moore, OK. She is further survived by 23 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, one sister and other family and friends. She is preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.
Memorials in her name are suggested to go to Legacy Church in Princeton, TX, the Port Washington Historical Society, Ozaukee County Historical Society, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 470 (Saukville), or the Luxembourg Cultural Society, Belgium.
Visitation will take place at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Road in Cedarburg, on Saturday, February 13 from 11 A.M. until 1 P.M. There will be a walk-through of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 470 at 12:30 P.M. Mass will begin promptly at 1 PM, Father Patrick Burns will preside. Ellie will be laid to rest beside her husband at St. Mary Cemetery-Lake Church at a later date.
