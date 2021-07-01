Elizabeth Anne (Lisa) Freeman, 60
Born to eternal life on June 28, 2021 at the age of 60. Mass of a Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Francis Borgia North, Catholic Church (1375 Covered Bridge Road), Cedarburg. The family will receive friends and relatives on Wednesday at the church, from 10:00 -10:45 am. Inurnment will take place at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Cemetery to follow Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Heart Association are appreciated. For online condolences, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Lisa grew up in Cedarburg. Music and academia were her passions. After graduating from Cedarburg High school in 1979, her caring personality and intellect drove her to earn an undergraduate degree in Psychology from Ripon College, followed by a master’s degree in Educational Psychology from UW-Milwaukee, both with honors and recognition of outstanding achievement. With her degrees and various related counseling certifications, she went on to help others in need.
Lisa is survived by her loving parents A. John and Maria (Sandoval) Freeman, sisters Cathy (Mark) Antonneau, Margie Freeman (Peter Kudlata), and Diane (Don) Steinberg, nephews Jared Antonneau, Jacob Antonneau, Connor Martin and nieces Nicole Steinberg and Caitlin Steinberg. Further survived by many other relatives and friends.
