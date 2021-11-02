Elizabeth (Betty) A. Ebel, 87
Betty Ebel (nee Jochman) of Cedarburg, died peacefully at home October 28, 2021, surrounded by loving family. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Cedarburg. A 12:00 p.m. visitation will be followed by a 1:00 p.m. Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the American Heart Association or your charity of choice. For online condolences, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Born in Appleton on June 1, 1934, Betty’s early adventures took her around the world-moving from Appleton to Madison and on to California. She eventually set sail on a transatlantic journey to marry the love of her life, Jerry. On September 15, 1956 they were married at San Paolo Catholic Church in Verona, Italy - much to her parents’ chagrin. Over the course of the next several years, while traveling through Europe, they made memories that would last a lifetime. But, unfortunately, all good things must come to an end and when Jerry’s service was up they headed back to Wisconsin, finally settling in Cedarburg in 1968.
Betty is survived by her devoted husband and best friend, Jerry. She is the loving mother of Laurie Ebel (CR Raj), Jenny Ebel (Trevor Turvey), Joe Ebel (Barb), Sue Horneck (Tim), Mary Ebel; and her cherished grandchildren, Rebecca Raj, Hayley Raj and Sam Ebel. She is further survived by loving family and friends.
May you rest in peace, Beautiful, Betty.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380.