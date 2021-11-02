WEST BEND
Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Felt
June 1, 1930 - Oct. 26, 2021
Elizabeth “Betty” Felt (nee Peotter), age 91, passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Kathy Hospice in West Bend. She was born on June 1, 1930, to Edward and Marion (nee Smith) Peotter. She married her love, James “Jim” Felt, December 26, 1951, in Seymour.
Betty was the valedictorian of the Seymour High School Class of 1948 and went on to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she received bachelor’s and master’s degrees. She loved her years of teaching many different courses in home economics. Betty taught at several schools, and most enjoyed her time at Madison Area Technical College, Port Washington High School, and Mount Mary University. She was an active member of Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church in West Bend where she sang in the choir. She was one of the Elderberries, a vocal trio and piano group that entertained audiences for more than fifteen years. Betty helped to found the first women’s investment club in West Bend and was a longtime member of the West Bend Woman’s Club. Betty and Jim met many friends through their love of bridge.
Betty is survived by her children, Sara Felt, Polly (David) Bertelsen, Timothy (Patricia) Felt, and Andrew (Elizabeth) Felt; grandchildren, Kathryn (Chris) Hom, Kristin (James) Solomon, Kara Brown, Karley (Mattias) Mackler, Kraig White, Jinna (Tom) Lusty, Meghan (Alex) DeSmidt, Tara (Keegan) Schmidt, Erik Felt, Hannah (Preston) Goodman, Craig Felt, and Thomas Felt; great-grandchildren, Eleanore Hom, Magnolia Hom, Emmett Solomon, Eli Solomon, Marta Mackler, Runa Mackler, Cora DeSmidt, Autumn DeSmidt, Parker DeSmidt, Grayson Schmidt, Avery Schmidt and Redford Goodman. She is further survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years; her parents; and her siblings, Edward (Ann) Peotter, Marjorie (Don) Beyer and David (Janet) Peotter.
A funeral service will be at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church (323 S. Fifth Ave., West Bend, WI 53095) with the Rev. Clarissa Martinelli presiding, with visitation from 11:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. Interment the same day at 2:30 p.m. at Washington County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated. The family is planning a memorial at Peninsula State Park and donations can be made to Polly Bertelsen. Alternatively, gifts in Betty’s name could be offered to Fifth Avenue United Methodist church.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.