NESHKORO
Elizabeth ‘Betty’ J. Rohde
June 27, 1939 - April 26, 2021
Elizabeth “Betty” J. Rohde, our beautiful and courageous Mom, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 26, 2021. Mom was born in Louisville, KY. on June 27, 1939 to Leo A. Heim and Alberta C. Heim (nee Edlin). She grew up in a modest home with two younger brothers and attended Catholic schools, graduating from high school in 1958 from Ursuline Academy in Louisville.
As Dad often tells the story, at age 14 he was skinning a rabbit when the Heim family came to visit the Rohdes. One look at Mom and he knew she was the one. They married on September 10, 1960, at Holy Name Catholic Church in Louisville. Though Mom’s heart always remained in Louisville, she left her Kentucky home with Dad. Together they began their new life in West Bend then moved to Allenton, where they raised their family. In 1984 they moved to “The Farm” in Neshkoro.
Mom treasured family above all and was the biggest supporter of her husband and children, sacrificing her own time for others. She was devoted to Dad, taught us fidelity and unconditional love, was a loving mom, an affectionate grandma and adored her great-grandchildren. Mom attended our band concerts and sporting events, was there for our milestones and was the glue that held the family together. She volunteered at school, enjoyed downhill skiing, boating on Big Green Lake, and always prepared homemade meals. She played sheepshead with family at Thanksgiving, enjoyed watching the Badgers and Packers football games and the Kentucky Derby. She made the holidays festive and happy. Mom loved prairie walks, identifying wildflowers and birds, hayrides and bonfires. Mom and Dad invited family and friends to share the beauty of The Farm. Sweet fern, liatris and butterfly weed were among her favorites and the change of seasons, especially fall colors, captivated her. She and Dad took evening rides on the EZ-Go around The Farm. In September they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Mom worked various jobs through the years while she worked alongside Dad to keep the books for Rohde’s Nursery over 55 years. She was active in TOPS and became a KOPS in 2018. She was a leader in the Washington County Homemakers and later HCE, where she entered Swedish Weaving Afghans, winning numerous ribbons. She made many friends and people were always drawn to Mom’s positive and sunny outlook, even when her health began to fail.
She belonged to St. James Catholic Church, Neshkoro. Her lifelong faith helped form the beautiful woman she truly was. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her dearly.
Those left to treasure her memory include her loving husband, Lenn Rohde; daughters Denise (Warren) Rate and Teri (Tom) Vogt; and son, Dane Rohde; grandchildren, Nicole (Ray) Crego, Kyle (Nicole) Rate, Cheyenne Vogt, Cameron (Holly) Rate, Brandon (Ka Cee) Rohde, Shawn (special friend Haley Kellogg) Rohde. Great-grandchildren Lucas, Lucy, Claire, Austin, Simon, Theodore, Brooke, Jennifer, Emma and Bree; her brother, Larry (Sue Ann) Heim; sister-in-law Phyllis Heim; brother-in-law Michael (Carol) Rohde; sister-in-law Johanna Rohde; and many more family and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Alberta Heim; parents-in-law, Norman and Florence Rohde, brother Ronald Heim, grandson Justin C. Rohde, and great-granddaughter McKenzie Peterson.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 7, at St. James Catholic Church, Neshkoro. Visitation 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. James Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to gather at the home of Denise and Warren, Allenton. mid-afternoon, following burial.