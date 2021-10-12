IRON RIDGE
Elizabeth (Ellen) J. Borges
April 16, 1942 - Oct. 8, 2021
Elizabeth (Ellen) J. Borges (Wennekes), age 79 of Iron Ridge, passed away on October 8, 2021, peacefully at her home with her family by her side.
A Mass of Christian burial for Ellen will take place at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mayville on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 11:00 a.m. with Father Tom Biersack presiding. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Koepsell’s Funeral Home, 301 N. Walnut St., Mayville, and Thursday, Oct. 14, 10:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s. Interment will take place at St. Mary Cemetery in Mayville.
Ellen was born on April 16, 1942, in the city of Utrecht, The Netherlands.
She was the youngest of nine children. Her many talents growing up were learning to speak several languages (Dutch, German, English, and some French) as well as knitting, sewing, crocheting. She was very talented in sketching/drawing. Coming from a musical family, she loved to sing and dance. Her family gave her the tools to become the kind, passionate and respectful woman that we all know today.
Ellen met the love of her life in 1957, coming out of church in the city of Zeist, The Netherlands.
During their courtship, Tom’s 1st Lieutenant (Air Force) had asked if he knew anyone to look after his child, in which Ellen did.
After dating for a year, they married in 1958, then had two children.
On Thanksgiving Day, 1960, they landed in the USA, and resided in Pennsylvania (Tom’s home state).
After a month, Tom relocated to Wisconsin, on recommendation from his brother, of job opportunities.
They settled in Milwaukee for 5 years, then Menomonee Falls for 3, where Ellen raised 3 more children (5 at this point). Being a Golden Guernsey milk truck driver, Tom came upon an opportunity to purchase a home with a little grocery store attached, out in the country, in a serene and beautiful area called Holly Hill. Not only did Ellen operate the store, maintain their home, sewed all outfits for herself and her children, they had 2 more children (7 total). Ellen kept active in her Christian faith. She loved teaching CCD classes, was a Christian Mother, a member of the Choir and was involved in the church activities including the “Fall Festivals” for St. Hubert’s/St. Gabriel’s in Hubertus. Ellen was at every sports event to support her children. She was a 4-H teacher for knitting, crocheting and sewing. She joined “Jazzercise,” “Aerobics,” and did the TV Guide’s crossword puzzle faithfully every week! She loved to dress up and have her shoes, purse and jewelry match what she was wearing. She also enjoyed dining out, her morning tea, and shopping.
After 42 years living in Holy Hill, they moved to Iron Ridge, close to their 2 businesses, one of which Ellen enjoyed working. If you visited Main Street Liquor, you would most likely see her knitting or crocheting baby outfits, blankets among other items for her grandchildren and friends. They joined St. Mary’s and began a new chapter in their lives. She became an avid supporter and fan of the Packers. For her, it was a day to celebrate with family, good friends, good food, and possibly winning a Packer pool! Ellen continued her exercise regimen by joining “Silver Sneakers” at the Tag Center. She loved meeting new people and socializing. She had a sincerity about her that drew people towards her.
There wasn’t an event that she didn’t miss with family. Family was her priority. She was a gift from heaven and touched many hearts. The impression she left will remain to grow in generations to come as her story continues through family and friends.
Ellen is survived by her husband, Thomas Borges Sr.; her 7 children: Cathaleen Ali of Sheboygan, Mary-Ann Hennes (David) of Iron Ridge, Thomas Jr. (Pamela) Borges of Port Washington, Michele (Darin) Okrent of Kewaskum, Michael (Brenda) Borges of Hartford, Melissa (Ken Jr.) Kaiser of Erin, Mathew (Ann) Borges of East Troy; her 19 grandchildren: Rachel (Brad) Flouro, Andrew Hennes, Steven Hennes, Timmy (Rebekah) Borges, Vanessa (Kevin) Beere, Nadia (Ali) Ali, Salwa Ali, Atallah Ali, Alia (Sasa) Ali, Thomas Jr. 3rd Borges, Savannah Borges, Christian (Morgan) Borges, Sarah Okrent, Luke Okrent, Echo (Adam) Ashley, Baylee (Cody) Panek, Kenny Jr. 3rd Kaiser, Paige Kaiser, Angelina Borges; her 13 great-grandchildren: Anton Hennes and Reid Grupe, Jackson, Braelyn, Dylan and Devin Flouro, Frank Beere, Threa and Jennah Aldarorah, Teo and Natasa Simic, Lenora Ashely and soon to be baby brother Ashley.
She was preceded in death by her Oma and Opa, her parents, her siblings and extended family.
The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to Aurora Hospice Care, and Koepsell’s Funeral Home Mayville, for the care and support shown to Elizabeth and her family.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.