Elizabeth T. Roska, 95
Elizabeth Roska has rejoined her beloved husband of 64 years, George, and her loving daughter, Nancy. Liz passed away peacefully, November 17, 2021, at Congregational Home in Brookfield.
She was born Elizabeth Grierson Thurmon in Boston, MA, May 14, 1926, to Dr. Francis Mozart Thurmon and Eloise Pitner Capps. Three years later, her brother, Francis, Jr., was born. Soon after, Eloise, Liz and Francis moved to Eloise’s hometown of Jacksonville, IL, where she spent her childhood.
Upon high school graduation, Liz accepted a scholarship to Milwaukee Downer College. During her Milwaukee summers, she enjoyed working alongside friends as a shipboard waitress for the Great Lakes Steamship Line. She excelled in college through her junior year, when she was elected president of her class. At that time, she was introduced to George Roska, Jr. (“Junie”). It was love at first sight. Following a brief courtship, Liz and George were married in Jacksonville, IL, on November 15, 1947. They honeymooned to New Orleans. The couple had four children: three sons, George (“Chip”), James Christopher (“Chris”) and Paul; and one daughter, Nancy.
Throughout her 64 years of marriage, Elizabeth provided a steady, guiding influence on the family - particularly, motivating the children to seek an active lifestyle with a love of music, sports, outdoor activities and travel.
She is survived by sons, George “Chip” (Joanne), Dr. J.C. “Chris” (Siri) and Paul (Michelle); eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, daughter and daughter-in-law. She chose to be cremated, as her husband, George, before her. A private family memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff of Congregational Home for 8 1/2 years of loving, personal care, and to the staff of Legacy Hospice for comfort and a peaceful transition in Liz’s final days.
We also wish to thank Eernisse Funeral Homes and Cremation Service for their compassionate guidance during this difficult period.
