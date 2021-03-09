Ella Francois
We celebrate the life of Ella Francois of Cedarburg, who passed away peacefully on Monday, March 1, 2021. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend.
She was born in L’Anse, Michigan. Ella and her husband, Ken, eventually moved and resided in Cedarburg, where they raised five sons and a daughter. Ella had a gentle sense of love, laughter, humor and a great smile. She enjoyed spending a lot of time in her favorite room, the kitchen, baking and trying out new recipes, which was her claim to fame. Her other favorite pastimes included a passion for her beautiful gardens, adventuring out with no fear of trying just about anything and cherishing life. Ella was always willing to help someone in need, which is a testimony to her great faith in the Lord. Dutifully raising her adoring family was her pride and joy and sharing special times with all her loved ones. Ella’s kindness, gentleness and love will forever be in our hearts.
Ella was preceded in death by her husband, Ken, and three sons: Michael, David, and Jay (the late Sheila) Francois.
She is survived by sons Joe (Penny), Jim (Melinda) and her constant companion and daughter Mary (Fred Hadler) Francois; 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is further survived by daughters-in-law Nancy Francois, Tamara Francois, best friend Elsie Montone and other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of your choosing are suggested. Due to the current COVID-19 circumstance, a Mass of Christian burial will be held on a future date to be determined.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is honored to serve the family.
A very special thank-you to Terri and Jen for the exceptional care they provided Ella.