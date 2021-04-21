SLINGER
Ellen K. Hembel
February 23, 1927 - April 17, 2021
Ellen K. Hembel (nee Kurtz), age 94 years, of Slinger entered the arms of the Lord on April 17, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Ellen was born on February 23, 1927, in Cedarburg to Adam “Art” and Freida Kurtz (nee Thiermann). In 1929, she moved with her family to a farm in the Richfield area and attended Town Line School. While growing up she helped out on the farm, whitewashed barns, and sprayed trees. Ellen also played piano accordion with her family at many functions. On June 6, 1945, she was united in marriage to Norman W. Hembel in Lake Field. Together they owned and operated Hembel Auto Parts for a number of years. She also worked at Chrysler Outboard in Hartford for 13 years as a tool crib attendant, purchasing tools and production parts. Ellen then worked at Badger Meter in Brown Deer for 19 years in purchasing as MRO buyer for tools, maintenance items, and machine repair parts. She also sold Avon products for over 28 years. Most recently, Ellen owned and operated E&H Storage for boats, campers, and motor homes.
Ellen was the loving mother of Norman A. Hembel, Albert (Susan) Hembel, and Sherrie Ann (Michael) Gokey’ dear grandmother of Adam Hembel, Andrew (Jackie) Hembel, Ashley (Randy) Thull, Jason (Sandra) Gokey, and Talea (Matt) Gokey; great-grandmother of Cody and Brandon Gokey; Ryan, Ashlyn, Angelena and Reeve Thull; and Darian, Lydia and Mickella Brown. She was godmother of Cindy Birno, Ivan Schall, and John Lehman. She is further survived by step-great-granddaughters, step-great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Norman; siblings, Irmgard (Reinhardt) Clasen, Anna Marie (Walter) Nicolaus, Margurite Kurtz, and John (Irene) Kurtz; and sister-in-law, Evelyn (Art) Zarling; and brother-in-law, Alvin (Marilyn) Hembel.
Funeral service for Ellen will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Peace UCC Church, 343 First Street Kewaskum, WI 53040. The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday at church from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. The service will be livestreamed. Please click on the YouTube link on peace-ucc.org. Interment will be at Washington County Memorial Park to follow the service.
