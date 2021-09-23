WEST BEND
Elroy A. Voigt
Dec. 23, 1946 - Sept. 17, 2021
Elroy A. Voigt, 74, of West Bend, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2021, at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Roy was born on Dec. 23, 1946, in Wisconsin Rapids, the son of the late Elroy and Magdalene (nee Flick) Voigt. He graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1965. Following high school graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Dover, Delaware. During his four years in the military, he visited 32 countries and served in the Vietnam War. After the Air Force, he moved to West Bend and worked at Gehl Company. In 1970, he met his future wife, Lana Wacek, at the Beacon Restaurant in West Bend. They were married on May 27, 1972.
After working as a salesperson for nearly 10 years, Roy started Voigt Insurance Agency in West Bend in 1980. In 1982, Roy and Lana acquired the Allen Kohl Insurance Agency in downtown West Bend. The two of them ran A.K. Voigt Insurance until they sold the business in 1997. Roy and Lana’s success in this business was in part because of Roy’s unique ability to remember names, faces, and even important details about everyone he met. Decades after they sold the insurance agency, Roy would still come across a name in the newspaper or in the community and say, “We used to insure him; nice guy.”
Roy was an active member and past president of the West Bend Noon Kiwanis Club where he was fondly referred to as “Reverend Roy” for his inspiring prayers. He had perfect attendance for 37 years, and he received the George F. Hixson Fellowship award to recognize his significant contributions to the club and community.
During his retirement, Roy enjoyed the outdoors - fishing, hunting, downhill skiing, golfing, boating, and water skiing. He also enjoyed road trips. Every winter, he and Lana would drive south; their trip itinerary always included a visit with friends or family members. In the summer, Roy spent every possible moment at home on Big Cedar Lake - enjoying sunsets, being on the water, and hosting gatherings of friends and family.
Roy’s favorite pastime, though, was spending time with his family. In addition to being a devoted husband and father, Roy was also “Papa” to his four grandchildren and two fur grandbabies. Papa taught his grandkids how to play cribbage, catch a “whopper,” and captain a boat. Most importantly, he showed by example how to live a happy and full life. Roy and Lana regularly hosted the kids and grandkids for long weekends. After spending time with his family, Roy would regularly say to Lana, “We must be the luckiest people on earth.”
He will be remembered for a bright and ever-present smile, his quick wit, and his warm and welcoming presence.
Roy is survived by his wife, Lana; three children, Jayson (Lija) Voigt of West Bend, Ann (Brad) Maeder of Cottage Grove, and Amanda (Doug) Passmore of Wauwatosa; four grandchildren, Mason and Jamen Maeder and Scarlett and Vivian Passmore; fur grandbabies, Mila and Esser; his siblings, Beth Norton (Joe Rogge), Lynn (Eve) Voigt, Jeff (Lori) Voigt, and Vic (Rocky) Ketchpaw; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Chuck (Kathy) Perkey, Lynda Schmitz (John Carlin), Rick (Kathy) Wacek, Randy (Char) Wacek, Jim (Tammy) Wacek, Lori (Mike) Simon; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by his parents-in-law, Edward and Beverly Wacek; his sister-in-law Leanne Perkey; and his favorite hunting dog, Sadie.
VISITATION: Roy’s family will greet relatives and friends at Lac Lawrann Conservancy, 300 Schmidt Road, in West Bend on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service with military honors will follow the visitation at Lac Lawrann Conservancy on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to West Bend Noon Kiwanis Club would be greatly appreciated.
The Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Elroy's arrangements.