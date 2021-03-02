GRAFTON
Else G. Thornton
Jan. 29, 1929 - Feb. 27, 2021
Else G. Thornton, 92, of Grafton, formerly of West Bend, passed away on February 27, 2021, at Village Pointe Commons in Grafton.
Else was born on January 29, 1929, in Mission Hills, South Dakota, the daughter of the late Hans and Valborg Hass. On July 11, 1952, she was united in marriage to Elwin Thornton in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Elwin preceded Else in death on March 20, 2005. Else enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved to entertain and bring people together. Else was employed at the West Bend Company, where she made many lifelong friends.
Those Else leaves behind to cherish her memory include five children, Karen (Al) Pezzi of Tomahawk, Scott (Roz) Thornton of Wexford, PA, Elizabeth (Garret) Faulds of Colonial Beach, VA, Karl (Lynn) Thornton of Kewaskum, and Nancy (Mark) Koehler of Grafton; 12 grandchildren, Paul Pezzi (Bridget), Hannah Pezzi (John), Ryan, Nicholas, Marina, and Christian Thornton, Erin (Andrew) Walker, Matthew (Katie) Faulds, Zachary Thornton (Hope), Megan Thornton (Drew), CJ Koehler, and Nathan Koehler; four great-grandchildren, A. B. Walker, Everett, Eloise, and George Faulds; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Else was preceded in death by an infant son; a granddaughter, Laura Pezzi; a brother, Hans Hass; and two sisters, Kris (Walt) Schweitzer and Greta (Donald) Steever.
Private funeral services will be held for Else on Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service in West Bend. Pastor David Schoob will officiate and burial of her cremains will follow at Washington County Memorial Park. Else’s funeral service will be livestreamed on the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church in West Bend would be appreciated.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Else’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book are located at www.myrhum-patten.com.