GRAFTON
Elva Lydia Baerenwald Schall
Feb. 14, 1929 - Aug. 30, 2021
Elva Schall (92) passed away peacefully with family at her side on Monday, Aug 30. Elva was born Feb. 14, 1929 in Grafton to Erna Pipkorn and Herman Baerenwald. She was one of three children.
Elva drove school bus for 25 years for the Konrath Bus Service in Slinger. She worked an additional 5 years in the office. She was a long-time member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Slinger since 1944, where she served in various capacities; including Sunday school teacher, choir member, flower guild and the Ladies Aid where she served a time as President. Elva enjoyed counted cross stitch, picking hickory nuts, embroidering tablecloths for gifts for family members, jigsaw puzzles, bowling, gardening and reading.
Elva is survived by her 7 children: Jeffrey (Marie) of Mayville, Debra of Oshkosh, James (Pamm) of Pewaukee, Rebecca of West Bend, Steven (Julie) of Slinger, Nancy (Ronald) Felten of Armstrong, and Thomas of West Bend. She is further survived by 9 grandchildren: Aimee (Dave) Puls, Kelly (Joe) Storrm, Stacey (Eliottt) Schroeder, Adam Schall, Robyn (Adam) Stolt, Andrew Schall, Scott (Paige) Felten, Brian (Gary Chaffee) Felten and Eric Felten. Six great-grand-children: Taylor and Khloe Puls, Aubrey Feller, Ella Schroeder, Declan and Madelyn Stolt. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Darleen Baerenwald.
She is predeceased by her husband, Eugene, her parents, siblings (Herman Baerenwald and Lorraine Schmidt) and numerous in-laws.
A Funeral Service for Elva will be at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, September 6, 2021 at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church (799 St. Paul Drive, Slinger) with Pastor Benjamin Golisch presiding. Visitation will be at church on Monday, September 6th from 11 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. Interment will be Tuesday, September 7 at 11 a.m. at Union Cemetery in Slinger.
A special thank you to the Aurora Home Care nurses; Cassie, Margaret Schoemmer, Kim (Cummadin Clinic) and to the Hartford Aurora Wound Clinic for their concern and compassionate care of mom. A special recognition and appreciation to Kathy Hospice for the wonderful care of our mother.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family: (262)338-2050 and www.phillipfuneralhome.com.