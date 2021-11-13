GERMANTOWN
Erv Prohaska
April 17, 1935 — Nov. 3, 2021
Erv Prohaska of Germantown found peace on November 3, 2021, at age 86. He was the husband of Shirley (nee Wyatt) for 59 years; loving father of Dawn Raether; and grandfather of Taylor and Tory.
Visitation will be at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls on Saturday, November 20, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Military honors and memorial service will start at 3 p.m.
Memorials directed to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight or the Washington County Humane Society are appreciated.