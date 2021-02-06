WEST BEND
Erwin ‘Erv’ L. Wergin Jr.
June 5, 1931 —Jan. 23, 2021
Erwin “Erv” L. Wergin Jr., 89, of West Bend passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Froedtert Hospital, West Bend.
He was born on June 5, 1931, to the late Erwin Sr. and Esther (nee Lawrence) Wergin in Milwaukee. Erv grew up in Milwaukee and attended Boys Tech. He honorably served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. On January 25, 1958, he was united in marriage to Deanna Noeske in Waukegan, IL. Erv worked at Grinnell Plumbing in Milwaukee for many years, then for Ideal Plumbing, where he ran the service department. In retirement he worked part time at A& M Plumbing in Germantown and had a long 38-year career in plumbing. He was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in West Bend, and was an elder and an usher for many years. Erv liked to go hunting, golfing, boating, and was an avid water-skier. He enjoyed traveling to Florida during winter to get away from the snow and cold. Erv especially enjoyed visiting and babysitting his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Those Erv leaves behind to cherish his memory includes his loving wife, Deanna Wergin; four children, Rick (Colleen) Wergin of New Richmond, Mark (Lisa) Wergin of West Bend, Randy (Cindy) Wergin of West Bend, and Beth (Clark) Watry of Lewiston, Idaho; nine grandchildren, Shannon (Mike) Gilles, Eric Wergin, Jeff (Nicole) Wergin, Jen Wergin, Jessie Wergin, Abby (fiancé Andrew Casper) Wergin, Wyatt Wergin, Holly Wergin, and Aidan Watry; six great-grandchildren, Leah Wergin, Iszaak Wergin, Briella Wergin, Lily Hayes, Andrew Hayes, and Ben Gilles; three sisters, Joan Walsh, Doris Meissner, and Gay (Ken) Beyer; two brothers, Ken (Christine) Wergin and Dick Wergin; three sisters-in-law, Lois Wergin, Betty Lacey and Marlene (Al) Peterson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter Emily Wergin; a great-grandson, Bryce Wergin; two brothers, Gary (Nancy) Wergin and Larry Wergin; a sister, Diane (Sterling) Darks; brothersin- law, Jim Walsh, Dave Meissner, Bobby (Jean) Noeske, Ray Lacey, and Ken Noeske; and sisters-in-law, Tina Wergin, Marion (John) Szudrowitz, Marge Nixon, and Joyce (Frank) Paape.
A memorial service in remembrance of Erv will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. until 6:45 p.m.
Memorials to UW-Washington County “Shine on Emily” Scholarship Fund or St. John’s Lutheran Church in Erv’s name are appreciated by the family.
Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Erv's arrangements.