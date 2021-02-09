Esther Radocha
Wonderful wife, mother, aunt and great-aunt Esther Radocha passed away on January 29, 2021 at the age of 105. She lived an amazing, long life with travels around the world to all 7 continents, telling great stories of her adventures and having a loving family who adored her.
Born and raised in Milwaukee, Esther was the oldest of her sisters Helen and Josephine and half-sisters Delores, Mary Lou, and Elizabeth (Betty). Esther married Thomas Radocha and had 3 children, Robert, Judith and Joyce, all who have predeceased her. Esther is survived by over 50 cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and a large network of friends who will greatly miss her.
Esther enjoyed crocheting, sewing, gardening, always having a large vegetable garden, and her homemade baked goods, especially banana breads, were frequently shipped to loved ones across the U.S. She was generous and loving, giving to many charitable organizations and always having a positive, kind word for everyone she met.
Esther was so appreciative of those who cared for her, allowing her to remain in the comfort of a loving home, especially Susan Della, Lynn Lasnicka and AseraCare Hospice.
A Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. CT at St. Peter Catholic Church in Slinger.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, consider donations to your preferred charity in her name. Some of her favorite charitable organizations were the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and St. Peter Catholic Church.
Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
