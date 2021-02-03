Ethel June Schulz
Oct. 27, 1923 – Jan. 29, 2021
Ethel June Schulz, age 97, entered eternal rest on January 29, 2021. A beloved sister and aunt, she is survived by two of her siblings, Fred Schulz and Ellen (Edward) Stephens, as well as multiple nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her lifelong friend Doris Ladwig, and two of her sisters, Alice (Robert) Molitor and Eileen Shilobrit. There will be no formal service at this time. Memorials to The American Heart Association are appreciated.
