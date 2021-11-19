WEST BEND
Ethel Kathryn Knoeck
May 28, 1928 - Nov. 17, 2021
Ethel Kathryn Knoeck (nee Walters), age 93, of West Bend passed peacefully on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 with family by her side. She was born on May 28, 1928 to Joseph and Edna Walters. She was born in Chicago and lived there until moving to West Bend with her mother and brother when she was a young child. Along with being a wife and mother, Ethel worked as a library aide for many years sharing her love for books with students in the Kewaskum and West Bend schools.
Ethel was a longtime member of the “Red Hat Society”. She enjoyed the luncheons and gatherings while sporting her red hat. Around the kitchen farm table, Ethel was known for holding the queen of clubs until the final hand during a game of Sheepshead. As a resident of Cedar Bay Health Care Center, Ethel was comforted by praying the daily rosary. She enjoyed reading mysteries and watching them on PBS, playing bingo (and winning many of the prizes!), singing in the choir, playing the handbells, and tooling around in her wheelchair making sure everyone was doing their job.
Ethel met Oscar Knoeck, Sr. one day when he stopped by to deliver milk to her house. They soon fell in love and married on June 30, 1948. Oscar passed away on their 55th wedding anniversary (June 30, 2003). Ethel is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as beloved relatives and friends.
Oscar (Maren) Knoeck, Jr. of Iola
Tracy Knoeck of West Bend and her children Amber (Gordon) Winker Glidewell (and their children Damian and Jordy), Rusty Winker, Bianca Romero Knoeck, and Jose’ Romero Knoeck;
Tony (Beth) Knoeck of Hartford and their children Austin, Trey, Jax and Ashley; Travis (Jessica) Knoeck of Flower Mound, TX and their children Logan, Lucas and Londyn;
Terianne (Dan) Knoeck-Nehls of DePere and their children Daniel and Lilyann; and Oscar’s step-grandson Jovon Ashworth of Mount Pleasant
Chuck (LeAnn) Knoeck of Neenah
Ben (Stephanie) Knoeck of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands;
Zac (significant other Courtney Mueller) Knoeck of Grand Chute
Kathleen (Craig) Smith of Mesa, AZ
Christopher (Giselle Cardona-Lawrenz) Lawrenz of Queen Creek, AZ and children Payton Lawrenz (significant other Christian Wilson), McKenzie (Jacob) Nagy (and their expected Willow), Dylan Lawrenz and Christopher’s step-son Elijah Cardona; Matthew (Tracey) Lawrenz of Glendale, AZ and their child Orion
Doug (Mary) Knoeck of Kewaskum
Jen Knoeck of Kewaskum;
Nettie Knoeck of Fond du Lac;
Jess (Mike) Rasmussen of Burnsville, MN
Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, one brother Joseph Walters who served in the Air Force during World War II and is listed as MIA (English Channel), her husband Oscar (and his siblings and their spouses), her grandson Joel Knoeck, her granddaughter Julie Knoeck and daughter-in-law Janna Knoeck.
The family would like to thank the staff at Cedar Bay Health Care Center, especially Darcie, for their loving care over these past years. In addition, thank you to all of Ethel’s visitors over the years who took the time to stop by to brighten her day, or to send a card, flowers and other treats, especially Jeanne Knoeck, Dennis Crass, Arnie and Nancy Dittbrenner, and Judi Jacak.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021 with visitation at 9:30 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church with Father Howard Haase presiding. Burial will follow at Holy Angels Cemetery.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.