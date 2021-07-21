Eugene A. Wiedmeyer
April 3, 1938 - July 18, 2021
Eugene A Wiedmeyer, 83, passed away Sunday, July 18th, 2021, at Kathy Hospice in West Bend. He was born on April 3rd, 1938, in West Bend to the late Ferdinand and Henrietta B (nee Guntley) Wiedmeyer. He married Noreta F. Yochem on July 2nd, 1955. They celebrated 66 years of marriage. Noreta was the love of his life for 78 years.
Eugene “Gene” started driving milk truck at the age of 13 for his mom’s and dad’s farm. At 17 he bought his first gravel truck and drove for Wissota Sand & Gravel. After several years he purchased an International semi-truck and flatbed trailer. He was an independent over the road truck driver for 38 years. In 1990 he sold his truck and trailer and began driving for Bend Industries where he remained until his retirement at the age of 62. Eugene enjoyed driving truck, fishing, gambling with his family, playing cards and spending time with his friends and family.
Eugene is survived by his wife of 66 years, Noreta, four children, Ricky (Annie), Barbara (Paul) Lemler, Pamela (George) Hansen, Melanie (Scott) Matenaer, Tippy “Little Man” his dog and love of his life and 7 grandchildren, Angela (Jeff) Walter, Desmond Wiedmeyer, Zachary (Brittany) Lemler, Austin (friend Adrianna) Lemler, Alyssa Matenaer, Chloe and Joseph Hansen; and 3 great-grandchildren Marissa Walter, Tate and Griffin Lemler, his brother Jerry (Eileen) Wiedmeyer.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ferdinand and Henrietta Wiedmeyer, his brothers Stuart and Fritz Wiedmeyer, his mother-in-law and father-in-law Hildegard and William Yochem.
He shared his love liberally and will be missed by all who knew him.
Our family would like to extend a special thank you to Pastor Dave from Trinity Lutheran Church in West Bend, Kathy Hospice and our neighbor’s Tony, Steve, Tom, Brad, Andy and Ashley for their kind and compassionate care.
Following Eugene’s wishes there will be no formal services.
Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
