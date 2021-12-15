JACKSON
Eugene “Gene” K. Fiedler
March 6, 1935 - Dec. 12, 2021
Eugene “Gene” K. Fiedler of Jackson was called to his Savior on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the age of 86 years.
He was born on March 6, 1935, to the late Arthur and Loraine (nee Schlimpert) Fiedler in Shawneetown, MO. From his humble beginnings in the one-room schoolhouse in Shawneetown, Gene’s education progressed to Jackson, Missouri, High School. He then went on to Concordia Teacher’s College in River Forest, IL, where he graduated in 1958. He earned an MA degree in 1964.
Eugene married Carolyn (nee Wunsch) Weise on June 21, 1970, at Mt. Lebanon Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. They resided in Racine, Milwaukee, and Green Bay, where Gene was a teacher and principal.
Gene used his talents to further the work of God’s kingdom in many capacities during his 43 years of teaching and throughout his retirement. He served on numerous boards and committees in both the North and South Wisconsin Districts of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
Gene always had a heart for missions. This led to his long-standing involvement with Lutheran Hour Ministries (LHM) where he served on congregational, district, and national levels. He was privileged to serve as Region 6 Governor for LHM from 2004-2008. Gene had a passion for studying the Bible and led Bible studies until age 85.
Gene cherished time with his family and friends. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed working in his yard, hiking, fishing, golfing, and traveling.
Sports were a big part of Gene’s life both as an athlete and a coach. He also enjoyed watching sports, especially the Packers and, true to his roots, the St. Louis Cardinals.
Health issues in 2020 resulted in a move to Jackson to be near family.
After a prolonged illness, Gene moved to Serenity Villa Assisted Living in Slinger, where he resided until he went home to heaven.
Those Gene leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 51 years, Carolyn Fiedler; two children, Phyllis (Jeffrey) Mortenson and David (Cheryl) Weise; five grandchildren, Andrew (Katie) Mortenson, Sarah (Brett) Lawrence, Robert Seamars, Victoria (Evan) Scofield, and Joshua Seamars; nine great-grandchildren, Amelia, Emily, Daniel, Adalynn, Jackson, Quinn, Levi, Silas, and Rocco; two sisters, Carolyn Fiedler and Cherlyn (Dennis) Parham; brother-in-law, Wayne Clark; three sisters-in-law, Grace (Art) Preuss, Ardis Koeller, and Doreen Wunsch; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters, Jeaniece (Don) Reimer and Charlene Clark, and a brother-in-law, Wilfred Koeller.
A funeral service in remembrance of Gene will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Living Word Lutheran Church, 2240 Living Word Lane, Jackson, the Rev. Christopher Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the nurses and staff at Serenity Villa and Horizon Home Care Hospice for all their help and care.
It was Gene’s wish that in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to Living Word Lutheran Church or Lutheran Hour Ministries.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Gene’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.