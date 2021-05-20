Eugene J. Stecker, 92
Eugene “Geno” Stecker, 92, returned to his heavenly home on April 21, 2021. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him and ultimately gave him peace.
Gene married Donna Mae Wimmer in 1950, and the couple had four children. They were high school sweethearts and longtime residents of Cedarburg.
Gene is survived by his children Faith Stecker, Katherine Stecker-Engel (Peter Engel), Meg Stecker-Thorsen (Jerry Thorsen) and Mark Stecker (Susan Stecker); grandchildren Kaitlyn Runde-Kulseth (Kris Kulseth); Courtney Engel-Berthelsen (Eric Berthelsen), James Stecker, Elizabeth Stecker, Emma-Kate Stecker, Jack Stecker; and great-grandchild Leif Berthelsen. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Donna, and brothers Gerritt, Edmund Jr., Robert, Dudley, and Russell.
Gene was born on November 15, 1928 in Neenah, to Edmund and Lillian Stecker. In 1951, he joined the Navy and assigned to the U.S.S. O’Hare. He rose to the rank of chief petty officer and was honorably discharged in 1954.
Over his career, he owned and operated various businesses and was very actively involved in the Cedarburg community and a dedicated member of St. Francis Borgia parish. Growing up in Cedarburg with his five brothers, he spent time hunting, fishing and enjoying time in northern Wisconsin at the family cottage on Pincherry Lake in Eagle River. He was an avid sports fan including his beloved Green Bay Packers.
His true love was his wife and family where he always instilled life lessons of perseverance, integrity and empathy. Gene was a generous, compassionate and kindhearted person who always looked for ways to mentor and help friends, family and employees.
A funeral Mass is scheduled for Saturday, June 19, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia - South (N44 W6055 Hamilton Road), with a reception to follow at St. Francis Borgia - North (1375 Covered Bridge Road). All are welcome to attend and celebrate Gene’s life. In lieu of flowers, please direct any donations to the St. Francis Borgia School Giving Garden in the name of the Gene Stecker Family.