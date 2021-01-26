Eugene M. ‘Gene’ Muench
Oct. 27, 1937 - Jan. 23, 2021
Eugene M. “Gene” Muench, 83, passed away on January 23, 2021 at Kathy Hospice.
Eugene was born on October 27, 1937, the son of the late Milton and Elsie (nee Gatzke) Muench. On May 4, 1957, he was united in marriage to Norma Schulz at Peace United Church of Christ in Kewaskum.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be missed dearly. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed watching his grandkids in all their activities. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, dartball, coaching baseball and trips to the casino with his wife.
Those Eugene leaves behind include four children: Al (Jane) Muench of Random Lake, Steve (Tracy) Muench of Campbellsport, Scott (Karen) Muench of Norwalk, Iowa, and Sandra (Marty) Chesak of Newburg; seven grandchildren, Kyle (Megan) Wesenberg, Sarah (Brittany) Smith, Erica Chesak, Jared Chesak, Lindsay Muench, Alyssa Muench, Niki Muench; two great-grandchildren, Callie Smith and Gavin Wesenberg; a brother Vernon (Donna); sister-in-law, Kay Muench; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Eugene was preceded in death by his wife, Norma; a daughter, Carol Wesenberg; a son-in-law, Dennis Wesenberg; two brothers, Leroy Muench (Hollis) and James Muench; a sister-in-law, Florence (Edward) Hansen; a niece, Karen Weiskopf; his parents, Milton and Elsie Muench; parents-in-law, Ervin and Meta Schulz.
VISITATION: Eugene’s family will greet relatives and friends at St. Lucas Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1417 Parkview Drive, in Kewaskum on Thursday, January 28, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Services for Eugene will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at St. Lucas Lutheran Church with the Rev. Timothy Henning officiating. Burial will take place on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Lutheran Memorial Park in Kewaskum. Eugene’s service will be livestreamed on Myrhum-Patten’s Facebook page for those unable to attend.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at New Perspectives Senior Living in West Bend for their kind and compassionate care.
The family would also like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Kathy Hospice.
The Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation service has been entrusted with Eugene’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.