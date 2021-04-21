Tremont, Ill.
Eugene R. ‘Gene’ Troeller
December 15, 1941 — April 8, 2021
Eugene R. “Gene” Troeller, 79, of Tremont, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Arizona.
He was born December 15, 1941 in Hartford, to Arthur and Marcella Fuiten Troeller.
Surviving are his friend and partner, Susan Nafziger of Tremont; his three children, Robert (Colette) Troeller of Slinger, Robin (James) Gresenz of Hartford, Renea (Doug) Heinrich of Hartland; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ralph Troeller of Las Cruses, NM, and Eldon (Linda) Troeller of Hortonville; three sisters, Marilyn Kruse of Neenah, Betty (Gerald) Schiller of Chelsea, MI, Lois Pomerenke of Tempe, AZ.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Gene was a dairy farmer in Wisconsin. He worked at Prairie Farms as a field manager. Then he bought a farm in Tremont and started dairy farming again. He finally retired in 2015. Not one to sit still, he started working for Hot Shots in Peoria delivering nuclear medicine to hospitals. He enjoyed having co-workers to discuss many topics with and to share his farming knowledge with. With winter gone he was looking forward to our fair-weather neighbors stopping to chat as he rode his four-wheeler up the road. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, making cinnamon rolls, lasagna, and cheesecake. Every spring after retiring he picked strawberries in Illinois and Wisconsin and made jam.
A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont. Pastor Robert Nafziger will officiate. A visitation will be from 1:00-1:45 p.m. at the funeral home before the service.
Memorials may be made to Tremont Rescue or charity of the donor’s choice.
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com, or for more information, call 309-925-2761.