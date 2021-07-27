SLINGER
Eugene T. Hefter
April 17, 1931 - July 23, 2021
Eugene T. Hefter, age 90 of Slinger, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Serenity Villa in Slinger, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 17, 1931, in the Town of Nenno to the late Fridolin and Frances (nee Koll) Hefter.
Eugene was united in marriage to the love of his life, Ann Loosen, on June 19, 1954, at Holy Hill National Shrine of Mary.
Eugene “Gene” was raised on a family farm in Allenton. Here is where he learned the meaning of hard work and sacrifice, values which remained with him throughout his life. His love of driving landed him several jobs behind the wheel over the years. Eugene was an active member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. He enjoyed traveling, woodworking, polka dancing, golf and caring for his immaculate lawn. Eugene cherished time with family, as a loving husband, beloved father, proud grandfather and great-grandfather.
Eugene is survived by six children, Gregory (Janis) Hefter, Mark Hefter, Douglas (Martha) Hefter, Kay (Jay) Kaun, June (Mark) Ernst and Julie (Michael) Hamm; six grandchildren, West (Brittany) Hefter, Nicholas (Kayla) Hefter, Lauren and Sarah Ernst, Alexander and Jonathan Hamm; and three great-grandchildren Renn, Quinn, and Alice. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife of 62 years, Ann; three brothers, Joseph (Elaine), Kenneth (Florence) and Harold Hefter; two brothers-in-law Anthony and Peter Loosen; one sister-in-law Patricia (Donald) Marek and grandson Erik Hefter.
Eugene will always be remembered for his willingness to help others. He asked for so little but gave so very much.
In keeping with Eugene’s wishes, a private service and Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, with Fr. Jonathon Schmeckel officiating. Interment in St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery, St. Lawrence, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Slinger Community Food Pantry are appreciated.
The Hefter Family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. Patricia Liethan, Aurora Hospice and Serenity Villa Staff for their loving and compassionate care of Eugene.
