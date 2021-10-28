WEST BEND
Eugene ‘Yuti’ Sterr
April 5, 1937 - Oct. 26, 2021
Eugene “Yuti” Sterr, age 84, found eternal peace with Sue by his side on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at his home in West Bend. He was born on April 5, 1937, to Peter and Lucille (nee Moser) Sterr. He served in the United States Army from June 1954 to 1957. Yuti was an employee of the Washington County Highway Department for 38 years and represented his co-workers as union steward of the Teamsters Local 200. He was the working man’s friend who enjoyed serving his friends spirits for over 39 years. His pastimes included softball, hunting, Chicago Bears and just enjoying his backyard.
Yuti is survived by his special friend of 39 years, Sue Adelmeyer; children, Susan (Alfredo Lopez) Kleppin, Cindy (Fred) Mollwitz, Mike (Denice) Sterr, Larry Sterr; grandchildren, Alex Kleppin, Katy Mollwitz, Mikenna Sterr, Dustin (Laura) Sterr, Andrew and Jacob Sterr; great-grandchildren, Everleigh and Pierson Sterr. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Yuti was preceded in death by his parents.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021, at Holy Angels Catholic Church (138 N. 8th Ave., West Bend, WI 53095) with Fr. Howard Haase presiding. Visitation will be at church on Monday, November 1, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. Interment will follow Mass at New St. Mary’s Immaculate Catholic Cemetery in the Town of Barton with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Holy Angels Catholic Church and/or school.
A special thank-you to Sue for all the loving care.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.