RANDOM LAKE
Eva Jane Fahney
Nov. 14, 1926 - Aug. 12, 2021
Eva Jane Fahney, nee Zeckmeister of Random Lake, formerly of Newburg, died on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at The Gables on the Pond in Random Lake at the age of 94 years. She was born on November 14, 1926 in Milwaukee to the late Anton and Catherine (nee Berrens) Zeckmeister.
As a child, the family moved to the Town of Saukville where she attended the former St. Finbar’s School.
On June 5, 1948, she was united in marriage to Roman Fahney at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Newburg. Roman predeceased January 9, 1992.
A few years after their marriage, Jane and Roman moved to Myra where they owned and worked their own farm. In 1959, the moved to Campbellsport.
Together, they continued farming until retiring in 1981. They then moved to Newburg where they enjoyed the life of retired farmers. The joy of working the land and caring for animals remained with them both for the rest of their lives. Since the fall of 2016, Jane has lived in Random Lake.
Survivors include 1 sister Alice Fechter of Saukville; 2 sisters-in-law Jean Zeckmeister of West Bend and Ruth Zeckmeister of West Bend; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by 1 sister and 3 brothers: Elizabeth “Betty” (Alvin) Mundt, Ralph (Bernice) Zeckmeister, Anthony Zeckmeister and Robert Zeckmeister and 1 brother-in-law Robert Fechter, Sr.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, August 20 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Newburg from 1 p.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
Jane’s family would like to thank the staff and residents of The Gables on the Pond for the care and friendships shown to her for the past 5 years.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages for the family may be left in an online guestbook at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.