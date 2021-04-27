KEWASKUM
Evelyn M. “Evie” Matthies-Reichert
March 25, 1929 - April 19, 2021
Evelyn M. “Evie” Matthies-Reichert, 92, of Kewaskum, entered eternal life on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Kettle Moraine Gardens Assisted Living in Kewaskum.
Evie was born on March 25, 1929, in Tracy Corners, the daughter of the late Paul and Elda (nee Wiskow) Giese. Evie was united in marriage to Donald Matthies on February 18, 1950. Donald preceded Evie in death on October 15, 1981. Evie married Robert Reichert on October 30, 1977. Robert passed away on October 15, 2001.
Evie was employed by Regal Ware for 35 years, retiring on May 24, 1995. She enjoyed ceramics, embroidering, crocheting, quilt making, traveling, gardening, and going to movies and plays. She was a member of the Red Hat Club and XYZ Club - where she loved playing sheepshead. Evie had the best home-cooked meals and desserts and always enthusiastically volunteered to cook for any and all occasions. Above all else, Evie cherished her family and spending time with her grandchildren. Evie was a long-standing member of St. Lucas Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kewaskum.
Those Evie leaves behind to cherish her memory include three children, Dale (Joy) Matthies of Sun City, Arizona, Sue (Richard) Laubach of Kewaskum, and Daryl (Debra) Matthies of West Bend; six grandchildren, Tony Matthies, Patrick Matthies, Tory Laubach, Tanya (Jim) Stippich, Tiffany Laubach, Lisa (James) Naish; seven great-grandchildren, Brady Laubach, Eli Stippich, Kylie Stippich, Emerson Stippich, Kensley Stippich, Erickson Stippich, and Kadieson Stippich; her sister, Marilyn Backhaus; three sisters-in-law, Irene Giese, Bethel Matthies, Julane Konen; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husbands and parents, Evie was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Giese; three brothers-in-law, Eugene Backhaus, Myron Matthies, Joe Konen; and her parents-in-law, Ervin (Lena) Matthies.
VISITATION: Evie’s family will greet relatives and friends at St. Lucas Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1417 Parkview Drive, in Kewaskum on Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
FUNERAL SERVICE: A funeral service for Evie will be held on Saturday following the visitation at church at 1:00 p.m. The Rev. Timothy Henning will officiate and burial will follow at Lutheran Memorial Park in Kewaskum.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Kettle Moraine Gardens - Memory Care Unit and the staff of Preceptor Hospice for all their compassionate care provided to Evelyn and her family.
