Faith ‘Sue’ Ostrom
December 6, 1941 - March 3, 2021
Faith “Sue” Ostrom, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in West Bend. She was born on December 6, 1941, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to Harold and Lucille Dawson. She was raised in North East, Pa., and graduated from North East High School Class of 1959. On September 14, 1963, she married James R. Ostrom at The Baptist Church in North East, Pa., and they began their family.
Sue loved reading, gardening, and English comedy shows. One of her favorite things to do was to have her grandchildren over, especially the “littles” - Zane and Teddy. She was a wonderful example of God’s love and forgiveness to everyone around her. She valued her family and friends and cared about their relationships with God, above everything else. She was a quiet giver, always offering to lend a hand or to help out financially. She was member of Calvary Church in West Bend and was very involved with the prayer team.
Sue is survived by her daughters Shelley (Anthony) Reading-Brown and Anne (Matthew) Rateau and son, Jon; her grandchildren Noah, Allie, Simon, Zane and Teddy; her siblings: Ed Dawson, Sylvia Dawson and Jeff Dawson; and other relatives and friends.
A memorial service for Sue will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, at Calvary Assembly of God Church (1110 E. Decorah Road West Bend, WI 53095) with the Rev. Gerald J. Michaelson presiding. Visitation will be at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the service.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.