Felicity Gerhard
Felicity Gerhard, 77, passed away peacefully at home on November 9, 2021, after battling with Alzheimer’s disease.
Felicity’s life began in Sydney, N.S.W., Australia, the daughter of Bruce Merton Richards and Pansy Phyllis (Nowack) Richards, and sister to Christine. The sisters were blessed with a wonderful childhood filled with travel near and far. Trips to places like the Great Barrier Reef and Japan would give Felicity her first taste of the world. The family cottage at Newport began her love of “weekenders.” Her fondest memories were of family barbecues over a back yard fire.
Felicity’s early education was gained at Ravenswood M.L.C. Her studies were completed at Frensham, a prestigious all-girls boarding school, from 1961-1963. She described her days living at the school as magical, care-free, and full of adventure. After earning her Leaving Certificate (high school diploma) she studied at Lindfield Secretarial Training Center.
Felicity believed in seeing the world. She boarded a ship for Europe at age 27 and resided in Germany before coming to the United States. While in Germany she slipped on the ice, broke her arm, and was unable to work. She decided to travel to the United States for a vacation. Little did she know this “lucky broken arm” would forever change the course of her life.
She arrived in New York City in 1972 intending to visit her father while her arm healed. Her father had just built a home in Wisconsin and had hired Milwaukee Tree and Landscaping to finish the yard. Gary Gerhard was the company owner and lead landscaper. Felicity took notice of this hard-working young man and watched him work through the window. She found him very handsome and gathered the courage to offer him a cold glass of lemonade. The two were immediately smitten and began a whirlwind courtship. Felicity followed her heart even when it led her halfway across the world. Within weeks they were engaged and on October 2, 1972, the couple was married. She spent the rest of her years living in Wisconsin building a life with Gary.
Felicity openly embraced Gary’s 3 children. Mothering came natural to her and she soon had two of her own children, Kathy and David. Her love for her children was pure and unconditional.
Felicity ran an in-home day care for 40 years and took care of these children as she would her own. Hundreds of children called her “Mama G.” She cared for children with complex medical needs and provided overnight care to families in crisis. She often gave free care to families in need.
In her middle years, she poured her heart into the Door County cottage she and Gary owned. She transformed the private path to the cottage into a fully drivable road by herself. Her only tools were a small chain saw and raw determination. She had a deep reverence for the natural world. She loved the forest, whispering trees, secret paths, and musing about woodland fairies with her grandchildren.
Her joys were simple and plentiful. A ripe tomato freshly picked off the vine. A wildflower she transplanted from the side of the road. A swim in the moonlight. She had a passion for the Green Bay Packers, the UW-LaCrosse Eagles, and cheering louder than anyone else. At age 60 she got her motorcycle license and rode her cherry-red motorcycle along the Lake Michigan coast.
She was a quiet and gentle soul with a thirst for life. To know her was to know love and to witness gratitude in action. She wanted to be remembered as a strong and loving Aussie girl.
She is further survived by her children Kathy (Avie) Gerhard, David (Carrie) Gerhard, Janet (John) Riggio, and Robert Gerhard, her grandchildren Paige, Brandon, Ruby, Allison, Cydelle, Kate, and Elijah, her sister Christine (Peter) Gough, her niece, nephew, and cousins.
She joins in Heaven her beloved husband, Gary; parents Bruce and Pansy Phyllis; daughter Carolyn, and son-in-law Bruce.
Family will hold a private service. Please send cards to Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.