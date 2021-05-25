APPLETON
Florence A. Jaycox
October 10, 1928 - May 21, 2021
Florence A. Jaycox, nee Thom, of Appleton, formerly of Kohlsville, died on Friday, May 21, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton at the age of 92 years. She was born on October 10, 1928, in Milwaukee to the late John and Viola (nee Becker) Thom.
On October 18, 1947, she was united in marriage to Edward G. Jaycox at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Milwaukee. Edward predeceased her on September 18, 1977.
In 1959, the family moved to Kewaskum. For a short time, she worked at the Fair Variety Store and then worked at Regal Ware, Inc. She retired in 1993 after more than 30 years.
Ten years later, in 1969, the family moved to Kohlsville. At that time, she became a member of the former Sacred Heart Parish in Allenton. For many years, she was an active member of the parish. She volunteered her time in many areas including housekeeping in the rectory, sacristan, eucharistic minister, decorating the church, sewing altar cloths and vestments, and other areas that needed a helping hand.
Above all else, she took great pride in being a grandma. Her grandchildren have fond memories of their sleepovers, playing games, fishing, row boat rides, camping at Mauthe Lake and sharing many meals.
Survivors include three children: Judi (Robert Sr.) Fry of Panama City, FL, Linda (James) Krance of Greenville and Lucy (Michael) Martin of Kewaskum; one daughter-in-law, Carol Jaycox of Blackhawk, S.D.; one son-in-law, Paul Ritger of Allenton; 19 grandchildren: Robert Jr., Christopher, Jason, Michelle, Tina, Mark Jr., Jeremy, Jennifer, Brenda, Tom, Tracy, Richard, Patrick, Bridget, Sarah, Angela, Sheila, Lisa and Keith and their families, including 43 great-grandchildren; one sister, Vernette Weisensel of Watertown; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three children, Joseph, Mark and Marie Ritger; one daughter-in-law Susan Jaycox-Seefeld; two sisters Dorothy Huebner and Sylvia Ballering, and three brothers-in-law George Huebner, Guido Ballering and Donald Weisensel.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 27, at 11 a.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church in Allenton. Burial of the cremated remains will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. The family will greet relatives and friends at church on Thursday from 9 until 10:45 a.m.
Florence’s family would sincerely thank the staff of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for the kindness and care shown to Florence and her family. They would also like to thank Linda and Bridget for their wonderful care of Florence.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Online guest book and condolences available at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.