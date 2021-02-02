Florence ‘Flo’ Rathke, 97
Florence “Flo” Rathke, of Jackson, formerly of Grafton and Manitowish Waters, born to life on November 28, 1923, was born to eternal life on January 25, 2021, at the age of 97. She was the daughter of George and Anna (nee Behrens) Kohlwey.
Flo graduated from Cedarburg High School and in 1947 from Evangelical Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing with an RN nursing degree. She started her career as a surgical RN and retired after working many years in public health.
Flo was united in marriage to Gerald “Jerry” Rathke on December 6, 1947.
She is survived by her children: Sue (Bob) Bliese and Jon (Christine Ottersberg) Rathke; grandchildren: Jon (Kate Denissova) Bliese, Chet Bliese, Carol (Ned Hull) Bliese and Anna (Noah) Miller; son-in-law, Marc (Donna) Nienhuis; sister, Renata Rappold; brother-in-law, Oscar Rathke; and many other relatives and friends.
Flo was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry, on January 3, 2009; and daughter Jayne Nienhuis, on June 30, 2016.
Flo lived life to the fullest. She had a sense of humor that charmed those who knew her. She grew up on a farm and then continued to farm with Jerry until they retired to Manitowish Waters. With their many friends they went boating, snowmobiling, put on theme parties, laughed often and spent hours relaxing in the north wood a.k.a. “God’s country.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton. To attend the funeral service virtually, or to send online condolences to the Rathke family, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Immediately following the funeral service, Flo will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Jerry, at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Grafton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Grafton, at splgrafton.org or to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org are appreciated.
A special thank-you to the staff at Jackson Crossings and The Kathy Hospice for their loving care of Florence.
