Florence L. Ernst, 100
Florence L. Ernst passed away peacefully on January 1, 2021, at the age of 100 years. Florence was born on August 16, 1920, in Milwaukee to the late Helen (nee Bruggeman) Boehlke and the late Herbert Boehlke. She married Ralph Ernst in August of 1946.
Florence is survived by her daughter, LaVon (Donald) Price, and her son, Ronald (Carol) Ernst; six grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, in 1983.
Florence enjoyed reading the newspapers, gardening, cutting her lawn and watching her grandkids play basketball.
Florence and Ralph were members of Trinity Lutheran Church since the early fifties.
The family thanks the staff at Willowbrook Assisted Living for their professional care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church Freistadt are appreciated.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church (10729 W. Freistadt Road), Mequon. A visitation will be held on Sunday at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. A private burial is to take place on Monday, January 11, 2021, at the church cemetery.
To send online condolences to the Ernst family, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com. For more information, call 262-377-0380.