Florence L. “Flo” Juedes
March 9, 1932 - March 21, 2021
Florence L. “Flo” Juedes, age 89, passed away at her home on March 21, 2021. She was born on March 9, 1932, to Joseph and Clara (nee Landvatter) Calenberg. On June 17, 1950, Flo married Frederick Juedes and began her family. Fred passed away on April 22, 2012. Over the years Flo was employed at Badger Laboratories, The Clothes Clinic and St. Vincent de Paul Store. She loved old-time music and polka dancing and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Florence is survived by her son, Kenneth, and daughter, Judy (Dale) Close; her grandchildren Heidi (Jake) Nicholson and Heather Close; great-grandchildren Emmie Florence and Lily Eleanor Nicholson. She is further survived by a sister-in-law, Mona Juedes; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred; brother and sister-in-law Willard (Marion) Calenberg; sister and brother-in-law Ruth (Jerome) Wollner; brothers-in-law Walter (Meta) Juedes and William Juedes.
The family would like to give a special thank-you to Aurora Hospice at Home especially Katherine, Marie and Jill, Pastor Dave Schoob of Trinity Lutheran Church for his visits and to Pastor Daniel Ruen and Deacon Sherie Kruse of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church for their time and compassion.
Funeral services for Florence will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church (1044 S. Silverbrook Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor Daniel Ruen presiding. Visitation will be at the church on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. Final place of rest will be at Washington County Memorial Park.
Memorials to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in West Bend or St. Vincent de Paul are appreciated.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.