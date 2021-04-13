Florence Lillian McHugh
August 24, 1917 - April 9, 2021
Florence Lillian McHugh (nee Averill) was born on August 24, 1917, in Shetek, Minnesota. Florence died after a very long and beautiful life on April 9, 2021, at Cedar Bay West Assisted Living in West Bend. She lived to be an amazing 103 years, 7 months, and 17 days.
Her parents were Burton Woodard Averill and Lillian May (nee Rea). She married Giles Gordon McHugh on October 12, 1938, at Tracy, Minnesota.
Florence grew up on the prairie in Minnesota outside of Tracy. Her father was a farmer and she came from a family of farmers. She was proud of the beautiful Percheron horses that they used to work the fields. She met Giles on a summer visit to the Viola area and married within three months; it didn’t take long for them to realize they were the love of each other’s lives. Florence loved being a mother and grandmother. All of her children were born in Minnesota and they moved to Wisconsin in the 1950s.
Florence was very active in the community. She was the general leader for the Trenton Rangers 4-H Club in Newburg. She was the district president for the five districts of the Lioness Club and the local Lioness. She was the family genealogist, gathering letters, photos, and stories that are a treasure to the family. Her love of flower gardening and vegetable gardening was a lifelong passion of hers. Florence’s art was her embroidery; she created very fine and beautiful tea towels during the pandemic and gifted them to family and friends.
What she is best known for is her enthusiasm for life and her example to friends and family on how to live a long and active life. She survived two pandemics in one lifetime, 1918 and 2020.
Those Florence leaves behind to cherish her memory include her three children, Averill Ann Lange, Jon Allen McHugh (Bonnie), Barbara Jean McHugh (Brennan Totten); a son-in-law, Dave Briggs; eight grandchildren, Jackie, Diana, Michelle, Tai, Rachel, Conor, Amy, and Andrew; 20 great-grandchildren, Sophia, Giles, Devlin, Hunter, Alexia, Sarah, Nolan, Steve, Samantha, Margaret, Jared, Asher, Derek, Jessica, Ben, Madeline, Noah, Emilee, Austin, and Anna; and four great-great-grandchildren, Rowan, Kaia, Tatiana, and Lucas; sister-in-law, Betty Morrison; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Florence was one of five sisters and one brother; she was the last surviving sibling.
Mort Burton Averill died May 16, 1995, Alexandria, MN; Noreene Charlotte, February 26, 1999, Chandler, AZ; Bernetta LaVerne, October 31, 2005, Marshall, MN; Maefern Elaine, June 13, 2008, Peoria, IL; and Beverly Annette, September 22, 2013, Mesa, AZ.
She was further preceded in death by her husband, Giles McHugh, September 16, 2002, in West Bend; a daughter, Carmen Marie Briggs, November 15, 1999, in Napa, CA; her father, Burton, August 24, 1966, in Tracy, MN; and mother, Lillian, August 18, 1967, in Lyon, MN; and a son-in-law, Brian Lange.
A visitation to celebrate Florence’s life will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315, W. Washington St., West Bend.
The family would like to thank the attentive and caring staff at Cedar Bay West Assisted Living for their kindness and compassion during this difficult time. Your day-to-day efforts never went unnoticed.
